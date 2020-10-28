1/1
Frederick O. Weisert
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick O. Weisert
PEORIA - Frederick O. Weisert, 83, of Peoria passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. in Peoria.
Born May 11, 1937, in Peoria, he was the son to Leonard Weisert and Edith Millis. He married Janet Lee Bruggeman on April 30, 1960, in Peoria. She died on June 1, 2004, in Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; and sister, Jackie Heid.
Fred is survived by three daughters, Leigh (Nick) Joseph of East Peoria, Julie (Rob) Jockisch of Dunlap and Jennifer (Nate) Metcalf of Gilbert, AZ; two sons, Kurt (Kelly) Weisert of Basalt, ID, and Chris (Jacque) Weisert of Butler, KY; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one special dog, Baby.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, making many fond memories along the way. He was a truck driver for Heller Distributing for many years. He was a member of the Teamster Local #627 and Chillicothe Sportsmans Club and proudly served in the Marine Reserves and later in the Army. His memory will forever be cherished.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary. A private family graveside service will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Memorials in Fred's honor may be made to the American Legion Peoria Post #2 or OSF Hospice.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved