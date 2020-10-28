Frederick O. Weisert
PEORIA - Frederick O. Weisert, 83, of Peoria passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. in Peoria.
Born May 11, 1937, in Peoria, he was the son to Leonard Weisert and Edith Millis. He married Janet Lee Bruggeman on April 30, 1960, in Peoria. She died on June 1, 2004, in Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; and sister, Jackie Heid.
Fred is survived by three daughters, Leigh (Nick) Joseph of East Peoria, Julie (Rob) Jockisch of Dunlap and Jennifer (Nate) Metcalf of Gilbert, AZ; two sons, Kurt (Kelly) Weisert of Basalt, ID, and Chris (Jacque) Weisert of Butler, KY; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one special dog, Baby.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, making many fond memories along the way. He was a truck driver for Heller Distributing for many years. He was a member of the Teamster Local #627 and Chillicothe Sportsmans Club and proudly served in the Marine Reserves and later in the Army. His memory will forever be cherished.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary. A private family graveside service will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Memorials in Fred's honor may be made to the American Legion Peoria Post #2 or OSF Hospice.
