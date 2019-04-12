|
Frederick Peter Bennett
PEORIA — Frederick Peter Bennett, 67, formerly of Peoria, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home in Brookline, MA, of a glioblastoma. He leaves his wife Nancy, and was the proud father of Christian (Mariko), and William (Alyson). Born in St. Louis and raised in Peoria, he graduated from the University of Illinois, studying German in Austria. Fred later taught English in Vienna. He completed an MBA at Boston University. Fred's career in information technology included work at John Hancock, Proctor & Gamble (Germany), BankBoston, and Fidelity Investments.
Fred is survived by his sister Kathryn Scheiner (Dave), niece Elizabeth, aunt Helen Paust (Andrea, Bob, Lucia); as well as cousins Meri Bert Cartee (Greg), Barbara Steinbach (Gabe); in-laws Julie Brownell, Kathy Rodgers, Brian and Debie Horn. His wonderful nephews and nieces, extended family, and many amazing neighbors and friends, made his life rich and enjoyable.
Fred was a dedicated husband and father. He had a passion for cycling, summers in northern Michigan, geography, cartography, travel and a good glass of beer. With a head for numbers, an aptitude for languages and commitment to non-fiction, Fred retained everything he read and saw, always sharing small interesting gems like weather patterns of faraway places, radio call signs, foreign words, and historical facts. He traveled widely, and took great joy in learning bits of history and snippets of languages from the many places he visited with his family and friends.
Gifts may be made in memory of Fred to support Dr. Reardon's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please write checks to Dana-Farber and include Dr. Reardon's Research Fund in the memo section. To give online, please visit www.dfci.org/give. Donations may also be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC.org) or Habitat for Humanity.
