Frederick William Harms Sr.
BARTONVILLE - Frederick William Harms Sr., 90, of Bartonville passed away at 4:37 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Sharon Elms Healthcare in Peoria.
He was born on February 2, 1929, in Peoria to Richard H. and Florence Clark Harms. He married Beverly J. Baxter on March 13, 1948, in Peoria. They were married for 69 years before she passed away.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Frederick William Jr. and Roger Harms; one grandson, Frederick William III; one sister, Norma; and two brothers, Richard and Ron.
Fred is survived by one son, Gregory (Michelle) Harms; one daughter, Vickie (Mike) Graham; one sister, Mary Reed; one brother, William Harms; grandchildren, Clay and Casey Richardson, Keri, Stacy (Tim) Bruce and Eden and Matt Harms; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Noah and Ashlynn Bruce.
He had worked at Laidlaw Wire Company for 29 years and at Caterpillar for 14 years before retiring. He loved to work in his garden, collecting knives, hunting and fishing and going out to eat with his wife, Beverly.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Sharon Elms and Vitas Hospice for the loving care they afforded to Fred.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, 105 Marquette Street Suite A, LaSalle, IL 61301.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019