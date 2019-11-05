|
|
Freida Mae Gardner
DUNLAP - Freida Mae Gardner, 52, of Dunlap passed away at her home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was born in Peoria, IL, to Buell and Jean Gardner. She graduated from Dunlap High School and attended ICC Art classes.
Freida loved nature, birds and flowers and expressed her talent in oil paintings, which she showed in Boardwalk shows and a gallery.
Freida is survived by her mother and step-brother.
She was preceded in death by her father and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
She was a member of Second Church of Christ Scientist in Peoria and the Mother Church in Boston.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap. Christian Science Reader Samantha McClintick will officiate. Afterwards, you are invited to gather at Bob Evans Restaurant, 8821 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Donations can be made to Second Church of Christ Scientist, 7020 N. Mount Hawley Road, Peoria, IL 61614.
Please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com for full obituary and to send condolences.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019