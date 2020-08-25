G. Cheryl Lyons
PEORIA - G. Cheryl Lyons, 72, of Peoria, IL, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
She was born on February 28, 1948, to James and Dorothy (Davis) Green in Hannibal, MO. Cheryl married Alphonso Lyons Jr. on October 28, 1972, divorced in 1977, but remained friends.
Surviving Cheryl are her daughter, Danielle Lyons; son, Devan Lyons (Amanda); five grandchildren, Natasha, Britny, Shaylyn, Cheryl and Dallas; one great-grandchild; mother, Dorothy; and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; a sister, Valerie Middleton; and granddaughter, Jaz.
Cheryl was a long-time member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she also served on the financial board.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 305 S. Madison Park Terrace, Peoria, IL 61605. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church as well.
