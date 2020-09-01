1/1
G. Elaine Branchfield
1928 - 2020
G. Elaine Branchfield
PEORIA - G. Elaine Branchfield, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Spring Lake, passed away at 4:36 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Independence Village in Peoria.
Born July 9, 1928, in Joliet, as an only child to John and Agatha (Benda) Vavrek, she married Gerald H. Branchfield in 1956, who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bruce Branchfield on June 8, 2017, of Salisbury, NC; and one grandchild, Christopher Hilst of Spring Lake on March 3, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Faith Blanchard and fiancé, Craig Koehler, of Peoria and Alison Branchfield and husband, Tony Jones, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one son, Jerry Branchfield of Peoria. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Skyler Hilst of Tucson, AZ; and one great-great-grandchild, Anthony Brown, also of Tucson, AZ.
Elaine worked at Spring Lake School as secretary for 26 years before retiring in 1997. She loved to read, say the rosary and be with her family.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Deacon Bob Sondag officiating, and interment at Meadow Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito or Spring Lake Community Unit School District 606.
To express condolences online, visit www.hurleyfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
Immaculate Conception Catholic Churc
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
