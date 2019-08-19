|
G. Ilene Jones
WILLIAMSFIELD - G. Ilene Jones, 94, of Williamsfield died at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Rux Funeral Home in Williamsfield. The Rev. Marty Briney will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brimfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed in her name for Alzheimer's research and may be left at the funeral home.
She was born on June 17, 1925, in Laura, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (King) Miller. She married William A. Jones on July 30, 1949, in Laura, and he preceded her in death on September 2, 1998.
Survivors include her son, Todd (Michelle) Jones of Williamsfield; eight grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Thomas and Craig; a brother; and a sister.
Ilene graduated from Brimfield High School in 1943, and from Illinois Central College with a degree in nursing. She had worked as a licensed practical nurse at nursing homes in Knox County, Toulon and Farmington. She was of the Methodist faith and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
