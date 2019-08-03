|
G. William "Bill" Lohnes
PEKIN - G. William "Bill" Lohnes, 72, of Pekin passed away at 10:05 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born on September 7, 1946, in Pekin to Kenneth "Jack" and Beulah Brown Lohnes. He married Geri Hatfield on June 12, 1971, in Joliet, and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Kendra (Rob) Goff of Tremont, Chad (Krista) Lohnes of East Peoria and Josh (Laura) Lohnes of Pekin; five grandchildren, Shelby, Auggie, Adler, Lily and Greta; and one sister, Jacquie (Bill) Wilcox of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill graduated from Chicago Art Institute and worked in graphic design and marketing his whole life. He worked at State Farm in Bloomington for 25 years.
He was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton, Tremont Masonic Lodge and Local Musicians Union.
He was active in bands from a young age, singing and playing guitar, and sometimes fiddle, with various friends and family members. Highlights included drawing large crowds to dances at the Morton Roller Rink, and later playing in bands with his sister and brother-in-law, and later both of his sons. He was an active member of the Locust Grove Bible Study and raised and rode mules.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue 702.
