Gail C. Silzer
PEORIA - Gail C. Silzer, 73, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born October 18, 1945 in Harrisburg, IL to Harry and Colleen (Hinkle) Benden. She married Allan Silzer, in Peoria on December 18, 1971. He survives.
Also surviving are her four children, Joy (Ed) Fitzgerald of Lake Bluff, IL., Ty Silzer of Grand Rapids, MI., Seth Silzer and Rhett Silzer both of Peoria; eight grandchildren, Sydney, Maggie, Jack, Logan, Jett, Liam, Owen and Emmett; one sister, Karen Boyer of Peoria; nephew Aaron Boyer and niece Amy Vemulapalli.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
After working at Caterpillar Inc. for 13 years, she left to focus on her small children and start her own business. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Cremation will be accorded. Visitation will be at 5:00pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 with memorial service at 6:00pm at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. A private family burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or Grace Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made at woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019