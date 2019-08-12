Home

Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joe's Place
275 S. Old IL Hwy 78
Norris, IL
View Map
Resources
Gale Blake Fengel


1927 - 2019
Gale Blake Fengel Obituary
Gale Blake Fengel
CANTON — Gale Blake Fengel, 91, of Canton passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Manor Court. He was born on September 19, 1927, in Canton to Gale E. and Frances (Spenny) Fengel. He married Lorraine M. Walsh on June 12, 1954, in Canton, IL. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2018.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Gene and Ray Fengel.
Surviving is one son, Brian (Tanya) Fengel of Peoria; two grandchildren, Emily and Blake Fengel; one brother, Don Fengel of Canton; and one sister, Rose Marie Fengel of Canton.
Blake worked as an electrician at International Harvester for 30 years, 10 years in the construction field, and also farmed with his brothers. He was a member of the IBEW for 68 years, the Bartonville American Legion Post 979, Canton VFW Post 1984, Illinois Retrievers Hunting Club, American Kennel Club, and the Hunting Retrievers 1000 Club. His dog, Northern Exposure's Hershey, earned a "Master Hunter" certificate.
Blake served in the Navy during World War II on the LST 125 in the South Pacific. He earned two medals, American Campaign World War II Medal and Atlantic Pacific Campaign Medal. Blake was on the first test of the atomic bomb in the Bikini Islands.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Joe's Place, 275 S. Old IL Hwy 78, Norris, IL 61553. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence. To view Blake's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
