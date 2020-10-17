1/1
Gale Munson
1923 - 2020
PEORIA - Gale "Tig" Munson, age 96, of Peoria, formerly of Abingdon, IL, and Clearwater, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Country Comfort in Elmwood.
She was born on November 21, 1923, in Abingdon, IL, to George and Gladys "Poll" (Stuart) Schugmann. She married Leo Munson on October 12, 1945, in Galesburg, IL. He preceded her in death in 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Polly Jean Coursey.
Surviving are her daughter, Ellen (Joe) Groesch of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Dr. Teresa (Dan Gilbert) Groesch of Baltimore, MD, and Janet (Scott) Sullivan of Blythwood, SC; and five great-grandchildren.
Tig was a graduate of Knox College in Galesburg and was a member of the PEO Chapter GS of Peoria. She lived in Abingdon for 40 years. She and Leo retired to Clearwater, FL, where they resided for 25 years, before moving back to the Peoria area. Tig enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and socializing with friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamiylfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
