Gale Wayne Voight
EAST PEORIA - Gale Wayne Voight, 66, of East Peoria, a generous man, left this earth on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1953, in Peoria to Fred and Opal (Whitley) Voight. He met Cheryl Klicker at a skating rink and were married on Friday the 13, October 1972, in Peoria, Illinois. They have been rolling through life for the past 46 years. She died on February 11, 2019, in East Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
They have one daughter, Renee, and an incredible grandson, Chase, both of Cape Coral, Florida. Gale was also proud to be the brother of Barb Kaiser of Arizona, Cheryl Kiefer (Jim) of North Port, Florida, Sam Voight of East Peoria and Linda (James) Reed of California.
Gale was a great fan of baseball and all sports. He had a natural talent for not only baseball, but arguing with umpires. Early on, he and the guys would travel for softball world tournaments in hopes of capturing the big trophy. Speaking of big trophies, he enjoyed traveling with his beautiful bride, Cheryl. They camped, attended NASCAR events and made wonderful memories.
Gale retired twice from Hermann and Associates in 2019 as a Senior Engineering Tech. He was respected for his attention to detail and expertise.
He was a brother to many who knew him and enjoyed his Sunday Fundays at Jim Dandy's, with his beloved friends. He is loved by many and admired by all.
Please join us for Gale's services at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Roger Royer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
In memory of Gale, please commit a random act of kindness.
