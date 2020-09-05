1/1
Galyn Clark
1959 - 2020
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Galyn Bruce Clark, 60, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Magnolia, IL.
He was born on November 11, 1959, in Hopedale to Everett Donald and Joyce Lee Zorn Clark. He married LuAnn Garber on September 7, 1985, in Delavan, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Steffan (Taylor) Clark of Peoria; one daughter, Lauren (Bradley) Rowlett of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Ryder and Everett Clark; and two sisters, Denise Clark and Valerie Clark, both of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Galyn graduated from Delavan High School in 1977 and from Bradley University in 1982.
He owned and operated The Clark Corporation in East Peoria, a commercial general contractor firm, for 29 years.
He was a member of Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills, where he volunteered his time in the kitchen and nursery.
Galyn was an active volunteer and mentor in wrestling programs throughout central Illinois. His passion for wrestling led him to fund college scholarships for many students.
He enjoyed dirt bikes, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and was happiest when spending time with his family at their lake house in Minnesota.
Above all else, Galyn loved his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters and extended family and friends. In return, he was loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond belief.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills. Pastor Dan Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Bloomington High School Wrestling Club or Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
Great Oaks Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
