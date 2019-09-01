|
Garland F. "Gar" Brown
EAST PEORIA - Garland F. "Gar" Brown Jr., 78, of Springfield, died at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Gar was born on July 3, 1941, in Peoria, the son of Garland Franklin Brown Sr. and Eldora Price Brown. He married Marilyn Karp Hanley in 2011 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2015.
Gar graduated from East Peoria High School in 1959 and earned his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. He was employed by the Illinois State Board of Education as an advocate for children, especially in the area of Special Education. Gar enjoyed playing on many different sports leagues and loved sharing his life with the many dogs he had.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Brown; and sister, Betty.
He is survived by a sister, Mae Bowald of Florida; and his beloved dog, Sugar Bear Brown.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memory sharing will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702; or Helping Paw Project, 2344 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019