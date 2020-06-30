Garnett L. Hollifield
CHILLICOTHE - Garnett L. Hollifield, age 90, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Garnett was born on May 1, 1930, in Lawrenceville, IL, to Chester and Crystal (Malosh) Pope. She married Boyce M. Hollifield on February 25, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1999 in Chillicothe. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her children, Danny Hollifield of Edelstein, Kenny (Kate) Hollifield of Chillicothe and Valerie (Jim) Pollack of Green Valley, AZ; her sister, Beverly Semtner of Prospect Heights; and her brothers, Gary Pope of Kingman, AZ, and Jim (Sharon) Pope of Carbondale. Also surviving are her nieces, Linda (Martzluf) Shurts of Henry, Janet Tisza of Prospect Heights and Shawna Pope-Jefferson of Cobden; and her nephews, Tom Semtner of Chicago and Chet Pope of Indiana.
A resident of Chillicothe since 1954, she had made many friends over the years, including long time family friend, Jim Tallyn of Princeville.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Heritage Health in Chillicothe and Harbor Light Hospice for providing their mother with comfort and great care.
There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein, with a eulogy provided by family friend, Chaplain Jeff Goard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
