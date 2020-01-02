|
Garold "Gary" Keithley
NORMAL - Garold "Gary" Keithley, 75, of Normal, formerly of Brimfield and Blandinsville, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1944 in Burlington, Iowa to Gilbert Lee and Mary Jane Torrance Keithley. He married Shirlee Ferguson on March 11, 1967 in Macomb. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Scott (Pauline) Keithley of Chandler, Arizona; one daughter,Christine Keithley Walker of Normal; five grandchildren, Marcus Keithley, Jeffrey Keithley, Nicole Walker, Franklin Keithley and Karoline Keithley and one brother, Roger (Karen) Keithley of Denver, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary lived in Brimfield most of his life before moving to Normal. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering. He worked for Caterpillar for 35 years and farmed all of his life. He also was a former sheriff's deputy for the McDonough County Sheriff's Department. He was a Ham radio operator and had his private pilot's license.
He dearly loved his children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville with Reverend Beth Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020