|
|
Garrett "Garry" Mansfield
PRINCEVILLE – Garrett E. "Garry" Mansfield, 82, of Princeville passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Liberty Village Manor Court in Peoria.
Garry was born on September 24, 1937 in Peoria, the son of Mary C. (Garrett) Mansfield and Luther A. Mansfield, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marilyn Louise; and one brother, Luther "Addy" Mansfield.
He graduated from Woodruff High School and attended Illinois State University in Bloomington, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. He taught for over 30 years in several schools, majority in Toulon, retiring in 1992. During this time he enjoyed coaching track and junior high boys' basketball. Garry was an enthusiast of Hamm radios, becoming an amateur Hamm radio operator in 1994. He also had an extensive collection of model HO trains. He was a member of the Princeville United Methodist Church.
Garry's funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Rev. Zach Waldis will officiate. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Princeville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Garry's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019