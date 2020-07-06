1/1
Garry Colclasure
ROANOKE - Garry Colclasure, 74, of Roanoke passed away at 1:57 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on September 29, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, to Elmo and Doris Peasley Colclasure. He married Elaine A. Porth on July 9, 1967. She passed away on January 24, 2020.
Surviving are his son, Mike (Kim) Colclasure; granddaughter, Katie; grandson, Tyler; daughter-in-law, Shonna Colclasure; twin grandchildren, Ella and Eli; grandson, Drew; adopted Thai Native granddaughter, Mo Supatanakij; and one sister, Becky Stripe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Mark Colclasure.
A Navy veteran, Garry served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.
Garry was a union truck driver, working with the local teamsters.
Garry was always willing to serve and give back to his community. He served on the Roanoke-Benson Unit District #60 School Board and the Village of Roanoke zoning board and was a boy scout leader. He was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church.
Most of all though, Garry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and rooting on his beloved Chicago Cubs.
Cremation rites will be accorded and private services will be held at later date, with inurnment in Roanoke Township Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for the public. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke American Legion Post #463. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
