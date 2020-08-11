Garry Lock
EDWARDS - Garry B. Lock, 73, of Edwards passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 10:36 p.m., while in hospice care at his daughter's home in Chillicothe, IL.
He was born on January 3, 1947, in Canton, IL, to Harry and Virginia (Blewitt) Lock. He married Kathy Mooney on December 20, 1966, in Peoria. She passed away on April 18, 2020.
His parents; one daughter, Terri Lock; aunt, Mary Jane Lock; a sister, Ruthann (Nan) Day; and infant grandson, Grayson Dane Lock, all preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son, Brandon (Kelsey) Lock; one daughter, Ashley (Jeb Donahoo) Lock; seven grandsons, Tori and Corey Brooks of Las Vegas, NV, Trent Lock of Morton, IL, and Jeremiah, Lucas, Riley and Logan Donahoo of Chillicothe; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Brooks of Peoria, IL, and Sophia Brooks of Las Vegas, NV; his brother-in-law, John Day; and nephew, John Day Jr.
Garry graduated from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He retired as Lieutenant from the Peoria City Police Dept. after 32 years of service. After retirement, Garry kept busy working alongside his son, Brandon, distributing baked goods for Pepperidge Farms and Haas Bakery in the Central Illinois region. In recent years, he assisted Ray Green in his daily activities of the local Green Chevrolet Company, for which he admired and loved. His favorite pastimes were watching the Chicago Cubs with family and drives around town with his wife, Kathy. He loved his family with all his heart and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Cremation rites have been accorded. His family will be having an informal celebration of life at the home of his daughter, Ashley, at 121 N. 2nd St., Chillicothe, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. to share memories of her father. Food and drinks will be provided. Flowers and monetary donations will be accepted at Ashley's address. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kirk Edwards Foundation, sponsored by the Peoria Police Dept., to support local Peoria area children and families who suffer catastrophic illnesses or injuries.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com
