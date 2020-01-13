|
|
Gary D. Lanoue
EAST PEORIA - Gary D. Lanoue, 84, of East Peoria, IL, died at 9:44 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Born on January 25, 1935, in Peoria, IL, to Albert and Florence Suman Lanoue, he married his beloved Elizabeth "Betty" Stewart on December 9, 1956, in Lacon, IL. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2017.
Surviving are 6 children, LeiAnn Bordner, Lynette (Scot) Decker of Peoria, IL, Chris (Lori Evans) Lanoue of East Peoria, Michelle (Michael) DeCroix of Washburn, IL, John (Trisha) Lanoue of Metamora, IL, and Beth Lanoue of Washington, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He greatly loved his family.
Gary was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother.
He was the owner of Lanoue Automotive in East Peoria from 1981 until he retired in 1997. He was an avid golfer and gardener and enjoyed a good game of pool. He also enjoyed attending Peoria Rivermen Hockey and Bradley Basketball games. Gary enjoyed attending Crossroads Methodist Church in Washington over the past couple of years, and was a member of the Springdale Cemetery Preservation Board in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment will be private at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria.
Memorials for Gary may be made to TAPS, South Side Mission in Peoria or the Spring Bay or Germantown Hills Rescue Squad.
Gary's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020