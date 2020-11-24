Gary D. Nyboer
HOPEWELL - Gary D. Nyboer, 72, of Hopewell, Ill., formerly of Port Byron and Orion, Ill., died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born in Geneseo on May 26, 1948, to the late Herman and Eleanor (Van de Voorde) Nyboer, he married Mary Jane Wongstrom on July 27, 1967, in Port Byron, Illinois.
Gary graduated Orion High School in 1966. He graduated from Blackhawk College and the Caterpillar Apprenticeship Program
Gary worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years as a lead Foreman over the Engine Division.
Jane and Gary "Slick" did everything together. They loved playing cards with family and friends, had a love for following the grandchildren and their activities, and you could always find him doing crossword puzzles and on his computer.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Sabra (Nick) Davis; son, Sean (Stephanie) Nyboer of Hopewell; grandchildren, Sean Frankiewicz, Troy Frankiewicz, Shane Nyboer, Sabrina Nyboer and Seanna Nyboer; and sisters Sharon (Larry) Mack of Taylor Ridge and Deb (Mitch) Hancock of Cambridge.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Shane; and his brother, John Nyboer.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to National Kidney Foundation
and online condolences for Gary's family can be left at www.lenzmemorialhome.com
.