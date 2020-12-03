1/1
Gary Dennis Bowers Sr.
1949 - 2020
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Gary Dennis Bowers Sr., age 71, of Peoria Heights, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. at UnityPoint Methodist surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 10, 1949 in Peoria to Kenneth and Betty (Baker) Bowers. They preceded him in death along with one infant son, Sean Bowers, one infant grandson, Travis Bowers, and two brothers: Steve and Rick Bowers.
Survivors include three children: Tressa Bowers of Charlotte, NC, Gary Dennis (Julie) Bowers, Jr of Peoria, Dannielle Bowers of Pekin, his Fiancée of 20 years, Cheryl Walters of Peoria Heights, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers: Kenneth Bowers of Spring Bay, and Terry (Donna) Bowers of Pekin. Gary also leaves behind his special little dog, Celeste.
Gary was a Steamfitter working out of Local 353 for 45 years, retiring Aug. 1, 2007.
Gary and Cheryl both rode Harley's and loved to go on motorcycle trips to Sturgis, Florida, and Wisconsin. These were just a few of the places they visited.
A celebration of Gary's life will be Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Anyone attending the celebration is asked to wear a motorcycle shirt. Gary would appreciate that. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and a burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery at 11 am on Friday Dec. 11, 2020.
Memorials may be made to SAM'S – Stray Animal Midway Shelter at samsrescue.org
You may view Gary's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
