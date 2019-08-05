|
Gary Dutton
MACKINAW - Gary S. Dutton, 65, of Mackinaw passed away at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on September 28, 1953, in Peoria to Arthur and Ruth Stoecker Dutton Sr.
Surviving are two brothers, Art (Michelle) Dutton Jr. of East Peoria and Mike (Kris) Dutton of Brimfield; one sister, Becky Schnobrich of Mackinaw; and his stepfather, Larry Wehmeier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terry Dutton.
Gary worked at The Eureka Company in Bloomington and KT's bar in Tremont, then later worked at Sears before retiring in 2015.
He loved to golf. He enjoyed baseball and was a St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan.
Cremation has been accorded. Per Gary's request, there will be a celebration of life from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the River Roadhouse in Mackinaw. There will also be a celebration of life for Gary and his mother, Ruth Wehmeier, from 4 to 7 p.m., also on Saturday at the Tremont American Legion. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery at a later date.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019