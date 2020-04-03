Home

PUTNAM - Gary E. Blake, 65, of Putnam Illinois, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton. Born to the late Eldon and Mary Troyer Blake, He married Susan Hill on December 23, 1973 in East Peoria. Gary was a machinist for Caterpillar for over 35 years at the Mossville Plant and a proud member of the UAW 974. Gary is survived by his wife Susan; son Gary (Alayna) Blake of Bradford; sisters Jeannie Zimmerman of Champaign, Jane (John) Bateson of Clinton, & Cathy (Don) Williams of Bono AR; brothers Larry Blake of Congerville & Jim (Bev) Blake of Deer Creek, grandsons Dakota, Trevor, and Easton; brother-in-law Dennis (Diana) Hill of Spring Bay; and many nieces & nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Gary Hill. Gary loved Fishing baseball and golf, taking Alabama fishing trips and many other father son activities with young Gary over the years. He taught grandson Easton baseball in the yard and Easton taught him video games. He loved being a grandpa. A graveside service for Gary will be held Wednesday April 8 at 11 AM at the Putnam Cemetery in Putnam Illinois with Dennis Hill officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
