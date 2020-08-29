1/1
Gary E. McCollum
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary E. McCollum
PEKIN - Gary E. McCollum, 76, of East Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Liberty Village Pekin Manor, where he received outstanding care for the last 14 months of his life.
He was born on October 15, 1943, in Peoria to Joseph and Eva (Green) McCollum. He married Brenda L. Jackson on December 18, 1965, and they were married 47 years before her passing in 2013.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Kimberly McCollum and Karen McCollum-Dooley, both of Peoria; one son, Jeffery (Margaret) McCollum of Marquette Heights; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew and Kristen McCollum and Kailyn, Jackson, Kathryn and Josiah Dooley; two great-grandchildren; and a half sister, Barbara Flowers of Surprise, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his wife and an infant baby, Lori Lee McCollum.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, whose service from 1964-1968 included 3 tours of Viet Nam aboard the U.S.S. Canberra. Except for his time in the Navy, he was a life-long Peoria-area resident, having graduated from Peoria High School in 1964. He worked at Caterpillar for 37 years until retiring in 2001 and was an active member of the UAW. He was a Mason and Past Master of Hilton Lodge #1143 A.F. & A.M. in East Peoria. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in the mid-1970s and was a member of Peoria Heights Congregational Church. Gary attributed every good thing in his life to God, his mother and his wife. He was an avid sports fan, most especially of baseball and the Cincinnati Reds. Gary was a man of good humor and left an impression on all he met. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great friend that will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary, with Masonic rites at 7 p.m. A funeral service for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Peoria Heights Congregational Church, 4906 North Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, IL, with the Rev. Brian Michael officiating. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Peoria Heights Congregational Church or the American Diabetes Association.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peoria Heights Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wilton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved