Service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Gary E. Stevenson


1947 - 2020
Gary E. Stevenson Obituary
Gary E. Stevenson
PEORIA – Gary E. Stevenson, 72, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Peoria. He was born in Peoria on September 16, 1947 to Edward and Fern (Schertz) Stevenson. Gary married JoAnn M. Curry on March 15, 1969 in Peoria, she survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Kip (Tristan) Stevenson of Elmwood and Ryan (Melissa) Stevenson of Peoria; five grandchildren, Reagan, Eli, Kam, Aidan, and Remy Stevenson; two sisters, Kathy (Victor) Johnson of Bartonville and Bonnie Spiller of Plainfield; and his beloved dog, Brewsky. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary was a graduate of Limestone High School, Class of 1966. He was drafted into the United States Army, served during the Vietnam War, and received a Purple Heart. Gary started his career working for Standard Heating and Cooling and then Sam's Heating and Cooling. In 1994 he became co-owner & operator of G & B Heating and A/C, Inc. until retirement in 2007.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his many close friends. He was also very active in his grandchildren's lives, attending many of their sporting events. He was a member of S.M.A.R.T. Local #1, American Legion Limestone Post #979, Ducks Unlimited, and Illini Lunker Hunters Bass Club.
Gary's funeral service will be private at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria with full military honors accorded. To attend via facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland/ on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Hooked on Fishing Park.
Online condolences may be made to Gary's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
