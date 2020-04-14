Home

Gary Fitschen


1953 - 2020
Gary Fitschen Obituary
Gary Fitschen
WASHBURN - Gary Paul Fitschen, 67, of Washburn, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020, 4:52 am at his home in Washburn.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, La Rose, IL. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn or to The Honor Flight. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Gary was born April 6, 1953 in Peoria, IL to Paul T. and Loretta (Vanda) Fitschen. He married Elizabeth Theobald on January 20, 1973 at Trinity Lutheran Church, La Rose. She survives. Also surviving are his two son, Gerry Fitschen, and Aaron (Samantha Horran) Fitschen, both of Washburn, granddaughter, Kayleigh Jo Fitschen, stepgrandchildren. Erin, Makenna and Abigail, his siblings, Timothy (Fonda) Fitschen of Washburn, Marvin (Michele) Fitschen of Mt. Washington, KY, Janice (Jay) Spicer and Cheryl Grebner, both of Washburn, and many nieces and nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Gary was a 1972 graduate of Low Point-Washburn High School. He had retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 2012 after 30 years of service. He had also farmed with his father.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, its Men's Club, the UAW and the NRA.
Gary loved to hunt, fish and go 4-wheeling. The greatest joy in his life was to spend time with his family.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvermemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
