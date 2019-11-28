Home

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
Gary J. "Dude" Audi


1936 - 2019
Gary J. "Dude" Audi Obituary
Gary J. "Dude" Audi
ROANOKE - Gary J. "Dude" Audi, 83, of Roanoke passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Flanagan Health Care Center in Flanagan, IL.
He was born on October 29, 1936, in Roanoke, IL, to Joseph and Mildred Schuler Audi. They preceded him in death, along with one sister, Nila Sandman.
He is survived by one sister, Paula Sue Audi of Daytona Beach, FL; one nephew, Dale Sandman of Fayette, N.C.; one niece, Sue (Mark) Ridge of Lamoille, IL; and many cousins.
A United States Navy veteran, Gary proudly served his county during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.
Dude loved to ride his bike in the area and you never knew where you would see him along the roads. He had biked over 100,000 miles on his bike, which was donated to the Hunzinger Museum in Roanoke when he could no longer ride.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
