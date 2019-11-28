|
|
Gary J. "Dude" Audi
ROANOKE - Gary J. "Dude" Audi, 83, of Roanoke passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Flanagan Health Care Center in Flanagan, IL.
He was born on October 29, 1936, in Roanoke, IL, to Joseph and Mildred Schuler Audi. They preceded him in death, along with one sister, Nila Sandman.
He is survived by one sister, Paula Sue Audi of Daytona Beach, FL; one nephew, Dale Sandman of Fayette, N.C.; one niece, Sue (Mark) Ridge of Lamoille, IL; and many cousins.
A United States Navy veteran, Gary proudly served his county during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.
Dude loved to ride his bike in the area and you never knew where you would see him along the roads. He had biked over 100,000 miles on his bike, which was donated to the Hunzinger Museum in Roanoke when he could no longer ride.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a
