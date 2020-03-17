|
Gary Karl
EDWARDS - Gary Karl, 72, of Edwards, IL, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, while surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer due to his service in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
During his 43-year-long career at Caterpillar, he started in the factory and pursued his engineering interests until he finally retired as Sr. Engineering Specialist/Sr. Editor for Worldwide Fluids & Filters Publications. His biggest hobby was photography.
He leaves behind his wife, Margie; four kids, Stefanie Karl Crawford (Dan) of Peoria Heights, Tony Karl of Peoria, Bob Murphy of Peoria and Mike Murphy (Tina) of Dunlap. Gary is also survived by nine grandkids, six great-grandchildren, seven brothers and five sisters.
Gary will be sorely missed by those who knew him. His humor was sometimes questionable. His knowledge about a variety of issues was immense. His love and dedication for his family, friends and country was immeasurable.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or the Ronald McDonald House.
Because he liked to do everything his own way, his death during a pandemic will mean that there will be a private memorial for immediate family only. We're hopeful a celebration of life will be possible this summer.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020