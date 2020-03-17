Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Gary Karl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Karl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Karl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Karl Obituary
Gary Karl
EDWARDS - Gary Karl, 72, of Edwards, IL, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, while surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer due to his service in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
During his 43-year-long career at Caterpillar, he started in the factory and pursued his engineering interests until he finally retired as Sr. Engineering Specialist/Sr. Editor for Worldwide Fluids & Filters Publications. His biggest hobby was photography.
He leaves behind his wife, Margie; four kids, Stefanie Karl Crawford (Dan) of Peoria Heights, Tony Karl of Peoria, Bob Murphy of Peoria and Mike Murphy (Tina) of Dunlap. Gary is also survived by nine grandkids, six great-grandchildren, seven brothers and five sisters.
Gary will be sorely missed by those who knew him. His humor was sometimes questionable. His knowledge about a variety of issues was immense. His love and dedication for his family, friends and country was immeasurable.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or the Ronald McDonald House.
Because he liked to do everything his own way, his death during a pandemic will mean that there will be a private memorial for immediate family only. We're hopeful a celebration of life will be possible this summer.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -