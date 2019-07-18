|
Gary L. Clark
EAST PEORIA — Gary L. Clark, 85, of East Peoria died at 8:37 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria. He was born on April 15, 1934 in Peoria to Lester and Lois (Williams) Clark. He married Mary E. Albright on September 1, 1956 in Creve Coeur, she preceded him in death in January 1992. He later married Shirley Wenell on October 4, 2002, she survives. Also surviving are 3 children Kim (George) Winchester of Mason City, IA, Kris (Steve) Kinsella of Seneca, IL and Kevin Clark of East Peoria; 3 step children Holly (Mike) Quick of Morton, Stephanie Ramsay of Washington and Jeff (Debbie) Wenell of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters Lila Beth Hoffert of Pekin and Linda (John) Siegrist of East Peoria. Gary drove gas trucks for Texeco then worked for Caterpillar as a foreman at the foundry. He retired in 1992 from driving trucks for Air-Land. He enjoyed retirement and wintering at Southern Pines in Frost Proof, FL. Gary was a member of the Hilton Masonic Lodge #1143 for 50 years. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and loved fishing and golfing, especially in Fondulac Couples Golf League. Service for Gary will be at 12 PM on Saturday at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Memorials may be made to the or the . Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
