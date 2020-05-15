|
|
Gary L. Cullen
PEORIA - Gary L. Cullen of Peoria, IL passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 on his 81st birthday at Grandview Special Care Center. He was born on May 8, 1939 in Pontiac, IL and was adopted by Charles and Laura (Ingold) Cullen.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Lori Cullen of Peoria and Lynn (Jaymie) Stahl of Peoria; seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Ryan, Jayme, Tyler, Alexis, Hunter, and Jordyn; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (John) Cullen; one sister-in-law, Irene Cullen; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, John Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Cullen; and one sister and her spouse, Jeanette (Art) Crickmore.
He proudly served in the Navy and went on to serve and protect for the Peoria Police Department for 32 years until his retirement in 2002.
As anyone who knew him would say, "Gary never met a stranger". His pastimes included bowling and watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and NASCAR. Gary was known for calling his kids and grandkids and leaving the oh-so familiar message of, "just your dad/grandpa, nothing
important, call me later." How the family would love to hear this one more time.
The family would like to give their sincerest appreciation and thanks to his caregivers and the staff at Grandview for taking such wonderful care of him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the or Donor's Choice. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmotuary.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020