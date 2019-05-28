|
Gary L. Scheerer
MORTON - Gary L. Scheerer, 80, of Morton died at 6:43 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 13, 1938, in Peoria to Alfred L. and Mona E. (Bibby) Scheerer. He married Donna K. Wheeler on October 12, 1957, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 children, Bret L. Scheerer and Bari (Dennis) Perdue, both of East Peoria; 3 grandchildren, Zach and Aaron (Monica) Scheerer and Chase Perdue; 2 great-grandchildren, Gavin and Lane Scheerer; 1 brother, Gene Scheerer of Morton; and his beloved dog, Lily.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Joy and Carol.
Gary graduated from EPCHS, Class of 1956. He partnered with his brother to own and operate Scheerer's Lawn & Garden in East Peoria, retiring in 1997. Gary loved Maui and he and Donna made annual trips there for the last 38 years. Gary took much pride in and loved maintaining his lawn. He was an avid Cardinals fan and attended several World Series games.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, June 1, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow the service at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019