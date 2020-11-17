Gary L. Spencer
CHILLICOTHE - Gary Lee Spencer, age 78, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Gary was born on March 19, 1942, in Canton, Illinois, to Ralph W. and Dorothy A. (Salyar) Spencer. He married Kenna Landon on December 19, 1964, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Kenna; his children, Kim Spencer of Sulphur, LA, Dawn (Terry) Dockery of Cleveland, TN, LeeAnn (Harold Hartley) Spencer of Chillicothe, IL, and Gary (Stacy Hicks of Bartonville) Spencer Jr. of Creve Coeur, IL; his grandchildren, Christopher (Erica) Wheeler, Cara (Raymond) Johnson, Kyle Dockery, Garrett Spencer, Phillip (Megan McKenrick) Spencer and J.D. Spencer; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Johnson, Lizzie Spencer and Nolan Wheeler; and his sister, Joan Pappapetru of Prump, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wilford.
Gary served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He then worked as a supervisor for Caterpillar for 40 years, retiring in 2002. Gary was a member of the Peoria Casting Club and the Chillicothe Sportsmen's Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed trap shooting at the sportsmen's club.
A private service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
