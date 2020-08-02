Gary L. Wiegand
DANVERS - Gary L. Wiegand, 80, of Danvers passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on July 24, 1940, in Peoria to Henry and Persida (Grusy) Wiegand. He married Karen Waldbeser on September 6, 1964, in Morton.
Surviving are his wife, Karen of Danvers; three sons, Rob (Angie) Wiegand of Deer Creek, Rod (Robyn) Wiegand of Eureka and Ron (Cassandra) Wiegand of Congerville; one brother, Gale (Jane) Wiegand of Roanoke; two sisters, Carol Martin of Eureka and Connie (Rick) Gerber of Carlock; 10 wonderful grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.
Gary was a lifelong farmer in McLean and Woodford counties. In addition to farming, he and his wife owned and operated Trail's End Catering for many years. Gary's son, Rob, now runs the catering business. Ron took over farming and Rod is co-owner of Heartland Fabrication and Gary continued to lend a hand to all of them when he could.
He was a member of Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association or Congerville Rescue Squad.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
