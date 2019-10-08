Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heaven's View Christian Fellowship Church,
602 W. Richmond Ave
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Heaven's View Christian Fellowship Church
602 W. Richmond Ave
Peoria, IL
View Map
Gary Lee Bond


1956 - 2019
Gary Lee Bond Obituary
Gary Lee Bond
PEORIA HEIGHTS - God called Gary Lee Bond Sr. home at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Generations of Peoria.
Born January 21, 1956, in Peoria to John H Bond Sr. and Mardean Rhodes Bond, he was the youngest of his siblings.
He is survived by two sons, Gary L. (Ashley) Bond Jr. of Tacoma, WA, and Christopher L. Bond of University Place, WA, and their mother, Diane Bond. Gary leaves to cherish his memory, three sisters, Mary D. (Ronald) Foster of Peoria Heights, Darlene A. Lockhart of Franklin, TN, and Dorothy Campbell of Houston, TX; and two brothers, Buddy L. Bond and John Jr (Georgia) Bond, both of Peoria; along with several grandchildren, two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Edward Bond of Peoria and John H. Bond of Chicago; one sister, Judy Ann Bond; and one brother-in-law, James Lockhart.
At an early age, Gary confessed his faith in Christ and was a member of Heaven's View Christian Fellowship of Peoria.
Gary graduated from Woodruff High School and was employed by Construction Materials for 30 years.
He enjoyed bowling, mud truck 4 wheeling and racing motorcycles in his younger years. Anyone that met Gary gained a new friend. It was common for him to vocally express his love of family to anyone with an ear.
Gary will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship Church, 602 W. Richmond Ave., Peoria, IL 61606, where visitation will be one hour before services. The Reverend Tony Pierce officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Gary's Repast will follow his funeral service and be held at the church.
Memorials may be made to Heaven's View Christian Fellowship Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
