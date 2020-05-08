|
|
Gary Lee Steiner Jr.
PEORIA - Gary Lee Steiner Jr., 57, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM.
Born August 26, 1962 in Peoria, he was the son of Gary Lee Steiner Sr. and Mary C. Snedden. He was preceded in death by all grandparents and many loving aunts and uncles.
Gary is survived by his parents of Peoria, sisters "Scissors": Jennifer (Mark) Friedmann and their children Nicholas and Caroline of Bloomington; Stefanie (Jerry) Branson and their children Jackson (Emily) and their child Nolan, Jordan, Jasmine, and Justin; Kathleen Steiner and her daughter Madeleine of Bloomington. He is also survived by many other loving family members as well as his sidekick, Libby the Cat.
Gary was a graduate of the Class of 1983 Robert A. Jamieson School in Peoria and was an assembler of nuts and bolts at EPIC in Peoria. He was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football games and listening to Elvis. He was an avid Cardinals fan. He was a proud Boy Scout, attended Special People Encounter Christ (SPEC), member of the St. Bernard's Men's Club, and was Chief Bartender at the St. Bernard's Fish Fry. He was proud of his Gold Medals in the Special Olympics, bowling on Wednesdays at Landmark, and the many memories that he created with friends and family. He enjoyed breakfast with his Sunday crew….until he was ready to leave. Gary never met a stranger, loved to dance, and could light up the room with his infectious spirit. He was a very proud son, brother, uncle, and Godfather. He had an enormous amount of compassion. He brightened the lives of all those with whom he came in contact. Anyone who knew Gary loved Gary. He was his "Scissors" biggest fan. Gary's smile and laugh will be dearly treasured and never forgotten.
The family would like to thank the care team at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for loving our special Little Gary.
Memorials in Gary's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or EPIC at www.epicci.org.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020