Gary Maier
ELMWOOD - Gary L. Maier, 68, of Elmwood passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on April 12, 1952, in Tuscola, IL, to Sylvester "Francis" and Bernice (Zehner) Maier. He married Linda Dahlberg on June 12, 1976, at Sacred Heart Church in Moline, IL. She survives.
He is also survived by one son, Thomas (Whitney) Maier of Elmwood; one sister, Sandra Kay Hunt of Florida; and two granddaughters, Quincy and Collins Maier.
Gary went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Ag Mechanics. He then went on to teach Ag at Yates City Community High School for three years. Gary then was an Electrician at Caterpillar, where he retired from after 28 years. Most recently, he worked at the local florist, Bees and Blooms, delivering flowers. Gary was a Union Steward and was a member of the Local U.A.W. #974. He enjoyed collecting foreign and Catepillar construction toy models. He also enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and most of all, being called "Papa." Gary was a past member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elmwood Fire Department and B.Y.E.
. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.