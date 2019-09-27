|
|
Gary Trotter
PEORIA – Wilfred Gary Trotter, 83, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. He was born on July 27, 1936 in Chicago, a son of Fritz E.R. and Rebecca (Megan) Trotter. He married Peggy S. Sunn on July 18, 1970 in Peoria, she survives.
Also surviving is one son, Trent ( Marijane) Trotter of Dunlap; and three grandchildren, Theo, Lucy, and Monroe Trotter of Dunlap. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary was a graduate of Central High School and Bradley University and was a veteran of the United States Army. He last worked as a physical education teacher, biology teacher, and golf and basketball coach for East Peoria Community High School for 19 years, retiring in 1993, but continued to coach until 2001. Gary previously worked as a physical education teacher and basketball coach for Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Peoria for 13 years, from 1961 to 1974.
He was a member of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame and was inducted into the East Peoria Hall of Fame, receiving the Neve Harms award in 2006.
Gary's memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Rev. Dr. Laura Reason will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Independent Sports Club of Peoria www.iscpeoria.com or The Christian Center of Peoria www.thechristiancenter.cc.
Condolences may be left for Gary's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019