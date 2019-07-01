Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
1945 - 2019
Gary Vannaken Obituary
Gary Vannaken
MORTON - Gary D. Vannaken, 73, of Morton, formerly of West Peoria, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
Gary was born on October 18, 1945, in Peoria to Edward and Geraldine (LaMaster) Vannaken.
Surviving are one son, Chris (Mindy) Vannaken of Morton; two grandchildren, Dillon and Ella Vannaken of Morton; one brother, Robert (Pam) Vannaken; one sister-in-law, Nelda Vannaken; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Vannaken and Ronald Vannaken; and one sister, Carole Allgood.
Gary grew up in Delavan and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years.
He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan, Ill., at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Compassus Hospice and Morton Villas of Holly Brook for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
