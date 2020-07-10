Gary W. Courtright
EDWARDS - Gary W. Courtright, 74, of Edwards passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 4, 1945 in Ida Grove, IA, the son of Perry and June Eleanor (Clark) Courtright. He married Barbara J. Abernethy on July 24, 1976 in Peoria. She survives. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Noll.
He served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971. He completed one Vietnam tour and received the Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star and one Bronze Star. He worked as an accountant at Caterpillar for over 35 years and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Illinois River Valley Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Illinois Rifle Association and the NRA. He was an outdoorsman who loved boating, hunting, fishing and Nascar.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's memory to Illinois River Valley Pheasants Forever, the Brimfield Fire Department or the Disabled American Veterans
.
Gary's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria.