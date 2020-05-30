Gary W. Scharp
PEORIA - Gary W. Scharp, 77, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 9, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Walker and Kay (Norwood) Scharp.
Surviving are the love of his life for over 40 years, Lois Scharp of Peoria; and five children, Gary (Jennifer) Scharp of Peoria, Toby Scharp of Peoria Heights, Darrin Naslund of Kansas, Kevin Naslund of Charlotte, NC, and Scott (Alyssa) Naslund of Mapleton. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Shirley) Scharp; and one sister, Donna Shannon, both of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard "Rick" Scharp.
Gary worked for Pabst Brewery until it's closing, and then as a warehouse manager for Altorfer in Peoria. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, as well as competing in hill climbing and stock car racing.
A private family service will be held and a burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care Center in Peoria or the Arthritis Foundation of Central Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.