Gary Wiele
BRIMFIELD - Gary Wayne Wiele, 76, of Brimfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Burlington, IA to Wayne and Betty (Leaverton) Wiele. He married Alma K. Kataoka on Oct. 4, 1975.
She survives along with his two stepdaughters Lisa E. (James) Vrchota of Elmwood, IL and Lori A. (Timothy) Meaney of Ridgewood, NJ. , as well as his grandchildren J. Brandon Vrchota of Elmwood, IL, Douglas Vrchota of West Peoria, IL, Cal Vrchota of Peoria, IL, Elise Vrchota of West Peoria, IL, and Erin and Gavin Meaney of Ridgewood, NJ. Also surviving is his sister Nancy Frank of Chillicothe, IL as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins of which he was closest to Susan (Mike) Moses of Cedar Rapids, IA, He was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Galesburg High School, attended University of Iowa, then joined the US Navy and served as a hospital corpsman until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He retired from Illinois Department of Transportation in 2002. He loved spending time with his many friends but especially with his best furry buddies, Scooter and Sonic. He enjoyed trains, planes, and automobiles, as well as woodworking, photography and feeding and watching his backyard birds. In 2015 he was a participant of the Honor Flight from Peoria, IL to Washington, D.C. in recognition of his active military service during the Vietnam War. He was extremely proud of his military service and this flight was a highlight in his life.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL. Military honors will be conducted. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Gary. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020