|
|
Gary Williams
EAST PEORIA - Gary D. Williams, 72, of East Peoria died at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Gary was born on October 27, 1946, in Peoria, the son of Arnold and Catherine (Dysart) Williams. He married Cheryl Kluever on May 11, 1968, in East Peoria.
Gary is survived by his 2 children, Kelly (Dan) Gilbert of East Peoria and Heath (Mary Jane) Williams of Edwards; and 2 grandchildren, Jazmine and Benjamin Williams.
Gary graduated from EPCHS, class of 1965, where he played football. After graduation, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam, then joined the Marines as a reservist for over 20 years. Gary worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years, last serving as a salvage operator in Mossville.
Gary loved woodworking and made several pieces of furniture for his family. He also was a huge Chicago Bears fan.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots.
Visitation will be at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service following. Deacon Charles Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery later.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019