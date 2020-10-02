Gary Zehr

MORTON - Gary Lee Zehr, 60, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Morton, IL, passed away suddenly February 14, 2020. He was born February 10, 1960, in Peoria, IL.

Gary grew up on the outside of Morton, with his family Ruth and Donald Wieland, and brother, Craig. Gary graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1979.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Lyle (and Sherry) Zehr; one sister, Sharon Wieland; and one sister-in-law, Denise Zehr.

Surviving are his parents, Ruth and Don; and siblings, Craig (Debbie) Zehr, Ron Mooney, Bob (Marsha) Mooney and Tammy (Bill) Wasanar; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was an avid fisherman and enjoyed long rides on his Harley Davidson. He was a family man and greatly enjoyed spending time with his nieces when he was back home.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private service was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store