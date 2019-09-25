|
Gay Gilliam
PEORIA - Gay Stuttle Gilliam, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home in rural Harrisonburg, IL, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Gay Lynn Stuttle on July 3, 1952, in Peoria to Fred Louis and Ellen Soward Stuttle. Gay was a graduate of Peoria Central High and Methodist Hospital School of Radiologic Technology.
In 1976, Gay married Alan Lipinski and had a daughter, Dawn Lynn. Later, Gay and Dawn relocated to southern Illinois, where Gay met the love of her life, Charles Russell Gilliam. They were married in 2003.
Gay had a long and rewarding career as a radiographer. In addition to her work in health care, she enjoyed travel, camping, campfires and bunnies.
Gay was also very grateful for the opportunity to share her experience, strength and hope with fellow travelers and others through 29-plus years of sobriety. "How graceful my higher power has been."
Gay is survived by her husband, Russ Gilliam; daughter, Dawn Bruneau (Chuck McNay); grandson, Fletcher Bruneau; brother, James (Rosemary) Stuttle; and sisters, Ellen Stuttle (Larry Gould) and Lucky Stuttle. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jimmy (Hiroko) Gilliam; sisters-in-law, Peggy Gilliam, Janice (Glen) Lankfort and Linda Blumenthal; step-children, Michelle Lovellette and Ben (Misty) Gilliam; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandkids; and many friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Colonial Terrace in El Dorado, IL. A celebration of Gay's amazing life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Gay asks that you plant a tree in her memory.
You can view Gay's life story at colonialterracefuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019