WASHINGTON - Gayle L. Masters, 68, of Washington, formerly of Washburn, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
Gayle was born on March 9, 1952, in Peoria, Illinois, to Delmar "Danny" and Rebecca "Betty" Masters.
Gayle had married Amy Jenkins, Connie Feazel and Kathy Geist, and later married Tammy Jones.
Surviving are his daughter, Jenn Masters of Roanoke; grandchildren, Elijah Masters and Amy Gayle Masters; step-daughter, Jo Ellen (Brandon) Burns of Petersburg, PA; step-son, Jimmy Jones of Florida; step-grandchildren, Trevin Schroeder of the U.S. Navy, Courtney Burns of Tennessee, Hailey Burns of Pennsylvanie and Mackenzie and Hunter Feazel of Florida; his siblings, William Neal (Kathy) Masters of Memphis, TN, Audrey Bishop of Washington, Greg Masters of Flanagan and Roger Masters of Henry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy: his parents; one brother, James Dean Masters; ex-wife, Connie; and a step-son, Cory Feazel.
Gayle graduated from Low-Point-Washburn-La Rose High School. He then worked for his father in all departments of Rendispos Corp., including machinist, welder, draftsman, driver and all-around finisher. Gayle served his country in the United States Army. He later graduated from the Caterpillar Machinist Apprentice Program; ISU, with degrees in Business Administration-Business Information Sequence and Industrial Technology; and last from Penn State, with a master's in information management. He had worked as a Database Administrator of over 30 years, and as a Senior Manager for DBAs for the last 13 years. He retired from Radial, Inc. He previously owned and operated a restaurant/bar in Pennsylvania for 5 years. Currently, he was the president of Masters Enterprises, LLC. Previously, he was on the Washburn City Council, the Washburn Ambulance Squad and the Washington Ambulance Squad. He was a member of the Washburn Legion for almost 48 years and a member of the Pekin AMVETs Riders, the Tazewell County American Legion Riders (treasurer and chaplain), Washington Lions Club and the Patriot Guard. He most enjoyed riding his motorcycle and vacationing in Florida.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and only 50 people will be allowed to visit at a time. Private family services will follow at noon. The Rev. Dan Masters will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn. A lunch will then be provided at the Washburn Legion.
Memorials may be made to Washburn American Legion Post, Legion Riders or the Pekin AMVETs Riders.
