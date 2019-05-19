|
|
Gayle V. Bullock
EUREKA - Gayle Virginia Bullock, 77, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on December 18, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Russell and Virginia (McGill) Shelton. She married James Allen Bullock on December 4, 1961, in Peoria. He passed away on June 20, 2006.
Surviving are her two daughters, Julie (Mark) Casey of Germantown Hills and Jodie Bullock of Eureka; three grandsons, Matthew James Casey, Joshua Ryan Casey and Brock Steven Bullock; one brother, Tobin Preston of Peoria; two nieces, Misty Shelton and Tabitha Shelton; and one nephew, John Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Shelton.
Gayle worked at Illinois Bell from 1962 to 1994 as an operator and clerk. She then worked at Proctor Hospital from 2001 to 2014 as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed watching TV shows, playing lottery and cards and visiting casinos. She loved spending time with friends, family, grandsons and her cats. She fought hard until the very end.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of her service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2019