Gaylene Jo Blickenstaff Evans
PEORIA - Gaylene Jo Blickenstaff Evans, 76, of Peoria went home to our Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born in New Jersey on December 21, 1942, to Wyverne Augustus and Betty Jayne (Brimmer) Blickenstaff.
Gaylene is survived by her husband, W. Lee Evans Jr. of 32 years. Their love was joined together on June 30, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by her only son, Greg Birkland and his wife, Lori. Gaylene was a devoted mother to Greg and was very proud of him.
Gaylene loved to dance, just as her mother, Betty Jayne Brimmer Blickenstaff, did. She spent countless hours in her early youth in dance training with her late brother, Jon. Her love for her animals was very deep. She spent many hours volunteering in animal shelters in the surrounding counties. She leaves behind her rescued cat, Alley, and her rescued dog, Sammy. Gaylene spent many days walking her pets and riding her bike with her dog in the front basket through Glen Oak Park over the years. She found peace in comforting rescued animals.
Growing up in Spring Bay, IL, on Whippoorwill Hill, she graduated from Metamora High School in 1960. Gaylene worked for Woodhouse Food Distributor for over 20 years, and had many great memories of her boss, Jim Woodhouse, and all the Woodhouse staff.
Gaylene is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick (Abby) Birkland and Janessa Birkland; great-grandchildren, Eli and Theo Birkland; brothers, Scott (Laura Dell) Blickenstaff, Kim David Blickenstaff and Todd (Christine) Blickenstaff; sister-in-law, Wendy Blickenstaff (the late Jon Blickenstaff); brothers-in law, Newton Evans and Earl (Linda) Evans; step-children, Jennifer (David) Schwegman, Perry Evans, Michael Evans, Paul (Heidi) Evans and Chris Evans; step-grandchildren, Hannah and Heidi Schwegman, Alex Evans, Matthew Evans, Benjamin Evans, Jack Evans, Samuel Evans and Lauren Evans; 2 nieces; 6 nephews; 2 great-nieces; and 1 great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jon.
Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 17, at Clary Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Her cremated remains will be placed in The Prairieland Garden in Springdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to honor Gaylene and her mother by supporting the arts at the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for Performing Arts in Peoria Heights, IL, and donating in their honor to My Sister's House at www.mysistershse.org, supporting single mothers and the children.
Gaylene's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019