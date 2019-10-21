Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaylord Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaylord L. Ramsey


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaylord L. Ramsey Obituary
Gaylord L. Ramsey
CHILLICOTHE - Gaylord L. Ramsey, 93, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, after a long illness, at the VA Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL.
He was born on March 10, 1926, the son of Isaac and Bena (Kling) Ramsey.
Surviving are is his daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Weininger of West Palm Beach, FL; and his grandchildren, Jake Weininger and Shelby Weininger, both of West Palm Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike; six brothers; and one sister.
Gaylord served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. When he returned to Chillicothe after the war, he worked for Irons Block company, where he stayed until they closed. Gaylord was known as a Blacksmith in the horse community in Chillicothe and surrounding areas. His love for horses fulfilled his whole life. Many remember him for his trail rides he sponsored and him riding on his white horse carrying the American Flag in parades.
Gaylord was a lifetime member of the Peoria Casting Club and a member of the Chillicothe Randers Saddle Club.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October, 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chillicothe City Cemetery, with military rites. A celebration of life will be held at the Chillicothe , 1729 North Santa Fe Avenue, Chillicothe.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaylord's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now