Gaylord L. Ramsey
CHILLICOTHE - Gaylord L. Ramsey, 93, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, after a long illness, at the VA Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL.
He was born on March 10, 1926, the son of Isaac and Bena (Kling) Ramsey.
Surviving are is his daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Weininger of West Palm Beach, FL; and his grandchildren, Jake Weininger and Shelby Weininger, both of West Palm Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike; six brothers; and one sister.
Gaylord served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. When he returned to Chillicothe after the war, he worked for Irons Block company, where he stayed until they closed. Gaylord was known as a Blacksmith in the horse community in Chillicothe and surrounding areas. His love for horses fulfilled his whole life. Many remember him for his trail rides he sponsored and him riding on his white horse carrying the American Flag in parades.
Gaylord was a lifetime member of the Peoria Casting Club and a member of the Chillicothe Randers Saddle Club.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October, 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chillicothe City Cemetery, with military rites. A celebration of life will be held at the Chillicothe , 1729 North Santa Fe Avenue, Chillicothe.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019