1/1
Gene Baker
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Baker
DELAVAN - Harlan Eugene Baker, 63, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 5, 1957, in Peoria, Ill., to Donald and Wilma (Dudley) Baker. He married Judy Bomarito on September 2, 1983.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Judy Baker; and one sister, Crystal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother and one niece.
Gene graduated from Morton High School in 1975. After working for 26 years for Tazewell County Highway Department, he retired in March of 2019.
Gene loved to tinker with old vehicles and enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends. He loved to tell stories that made people laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Chuck Grogan officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and service and masks are required. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 Northwood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
The family would like to thank the staff at Illinois Cancer Care in Pekin for their exceptional care given to Gene.
To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved